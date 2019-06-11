Botswana: High Court Scraps Anti-Gay Laws

Johannesburg — Botswana's High Court has overturned a law criminalizing consensual same-sex relations. Under section 164 of Botswana's Penal Code, same sex relations was an offense that carried a maximum sentence of seven years' imprisonment.
The case was brought to court in March by Letsweletse Motshidiemang, a 21-year-old student at the University of Botswana, who argued that society had changed and that homosexuality was more widely accepted, The Tswana Times reported.
In March, the court postponed a ruling on the issue after an unnamed applicant challenged two sections of the penal code.
Botswana joins Angola, Mozambique and Seychelles who have scrapped anti-gay laws in recent years.
The ruling comes weeks after Kenya's High Court refused to scrap laws criminalising homosexuality.