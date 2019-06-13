South Africa: 'Embarrassed' Racist Adam Catzavelos Now Faces Charges in Greece

Photo: News24/Youtube

Video screenshot of Adam Catzavelos ahead of a court appearance.

Cape Town — The case against Adam Catzavelos, who faces a charge of crimen injuria over his use of a racial slur in a viral video from 2018, has been postponed in order to allow his lawyer Lawley Shein to make representations to with the National Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng, TimesLive reports.

The WhatsApp video which featured Catzavelos while on holiday in Greece prompted the Economic Freedom Fighters to open a case of crimen injuria against him. Making a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court, Catzavelos was seen dressed in jeans and a navy jacket and appeared nervous, saying: "In my moment of madness that I had last year, I am completely embarrassed and utterly ashamed at what I did and what I said. I express my sympathy and sorrow to anyone whose dignity was harmed."

According to Eyewitness News, Shein said that Catzavelos was served with a summons by Greek authorities but that he is waiting for the document to be translated in order to determine how and why they intend to prosecute him.