24 June 2019

Nigeria: Burna Boy Wins 2019 BET Best International Act

Photo: Burna Boy/Instagram
Burna Boy.
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — The popular singer-songwriter Burna Boy has been announced the winner of the Best International act category at the 2019 edition of BET Awards.

He was nominated in the category alongside Nigeria's Mr Eazi, Aya Nakamura (France), Dosseh (France), Dave(UK), and Giggs (UK).

The BET Awards celebrates achievements in entertainment and honours music, sports, television, and movies.

His mother, Bose Ogulu accepted the award and delivered a special message on her son's behalf. In her acceptance speech, his mum said the message from the singer to every African in diaspora is "remember you were first an African before any other thing".

See full list of winners below:

Here is the complete list of winners on the night:

Album of the Year

  • Travis Scott, “Astroworld”
  • Meek Mill, “Championships”
  • Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”
  • The Carters, “Everything Is Love”
  • Cardi B, “Invasion Of Privacy”

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

  • Beyoncé
  • Ella Mai
  • H.E.R.
  • Solange
  • Sza
  • Teyana Taylor

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

  • Anderson .Paak
  • Bruno Mars
  • Childish Gambino
  • Chris Brown
  • John Legend
  • Khalid

Best Group

  • Chloe X Halle
  • City Girls
  • Lil Baby & Gunna
  • Migos
  • The Carters

Best Collaboration

  • 21 Savage Ft. J. Cole “A Lot”
  • Cardi B & Bruno Mars “Please Me”
  • Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
  • H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller “Could’ve Been”
  • Travis Scott Ft. Drake “Sicko Mode”
  • Tyga Ft. Offset “Taste”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

  • 21 Savage
  • Drake
  • J. Cole
  • Meek Mill
  • Nipsey Hussle
  • Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

  • Cardi B
  • Kash Doll
  • Lizzo
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Remy Ma

Video Of The Year

  • 21 Savage “A Lot Ft. J. Cole”
  • Cardi B “Money”
  • Cardi B & Bruno Mars “Please Me”
  • Childish Gambino “This Is America”
  • Drake “Nice For What”
  • The Carters “Apes**T”

Video Director of the Year

  • Benny Boom
  • Colin Tilley
  • Dave Meyers
  • Hype Williams
  • Karena Evans

Best New Artist

  • Blueface
  • City Girls
  • Juice Wrld
  • Lil Baby
  • Queen Naija

Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

  • Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell “All Of My Life”
  • Fred Hammond “Tell Me Where It Hurts”
  • Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”
  • Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen “Blessing Me Again”
    Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”

Best International Act

  • AKA (South Africa)
  • Aya Nakamura (France)
  • Burna Boy (Nigeria)
  • Dave (Uk)
  • Dosseh (France)
  • Giggs (Uk)
  • Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Best New International Act

  • Headie One (Uk)
  • Jokair (France)
  • Nesly (France)
  • Octavian (Uk)
  • Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
  • Teni (Nigeria)

Best Actress

  • Issa Rae
  • Regina Hall
  • Regina King
  • Taraji P. Henson
  • Tiffany Haddish
  • Viola Davis

Best Actor

  • Anthony Anderson
  • Chadwick Boseman
  • Denzel Washington
  • Mahershala Ali
  • Michael B. Jordan
  • Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

  • Caleb Mclaughlin
  • Lyric Ross
  • Marsai Martin
  • Michael Rainey Jr.
  • Miles Brown

Best Movie

  • Blackkklansman
  • Creed 2
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
  • The Hate U Give

Sportswoman of the Year

  • Allyson Felix
  • Candace Parker
  • Naomi Osaka
  • Serena Williams
  • Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

  • Kevin Durant
  • Lebron James
  • Odell Beckham Jr.
  • Stephen Curry
  • Tiger Woods

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

  • Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
  • Childish Gambino “This Is America”
  • Drake “In My Feelings”
  • Ella Mai “Trip”
  • J. Cole “Middle Child”
  • Travis Scott Ft. Drake “Sicko Mode”

BET Her Award

  • Alicia Keys “Raise A Man”
  • Ciara “Level Up”
  • H.E.R. “Hard Place”
  • Janelle Monáe “Pynk”
  • Queen Naija “Mama’s Hand”
  • Teyana Taylor “Rose In Harlem”

