Nigeria: Burna Boy Wins 2019 BET Best International Act

Cape Town — The popular singer-songwriter Burna Boy has been announced the winner of the Best International act category at the 2019 edition of BET Awards.

He was nominated in the category alongside Nigeria's Mr Eazi, Aya Nakamura (France), Dosseh (France), Dave(UK), and Giggs (UK).

The BET Awards celebrates achievements in entertainment and honours music, sports, television, and movies.

His mother, Bose Ogulu accepted the award and delivered a special message on her son's behalf. In her acceptance speech, his mum said the message from the singer to every African in diaspora is "remember you were first an African before any other thing".

See full list of winners below:

Album of the Year

Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

Meek Mill, “Championships”

Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

The Carters, “Everything Is Love”

Cardi B, “Invasion Of Privacy”

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

Sza

Teyana Taylor

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best Group

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Gunna

Migos

The Carters

Best Collaboration

21 Savage Ft. J. Cole “A Lot”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars “Please Me”

Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller “Could’ve Been”

Travis Scott Ft. Drake “Sicko Mode”

Tyga Ft. Offset “Taste”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Video Of The Year

21 Savage “A Lot Ft. J. Cole”

Cardi B “Money”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars “Please Me”

Childish Gambino “This Is America”

Drake “Nice For What”

The Carters “Apes**T”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Karena Evans

Best New Artist

Blueface

City Girls

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Queen Naija

Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell “All Of My Life”

Fred Hammond “Tell Me Where It Hurts”

Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”

Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen “Blessing Me Again”

Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”

Best International Act

AKA (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dave (Uk)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (Uk)

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Best New International Act

Headie One (Uk)

Jokair (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (Uk)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Teni (Nigeria)

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

Caleb Mclaughlin

Lyric Ross

Marsai Martin

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown

Best Movie

Blackkklansman

Creed 2

If Beale Street Could Talk

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

The Hate U Give

Sportswoman of the Year

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Kevin Durant

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Childish Gambino “This Is America”

Drake “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai “Trip”

J. Cole “Middle Child”

Travis Scott Ft. Drake “Sicko Mode”

BET Her Award