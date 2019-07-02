Sudan: Protest Organisers Reveal Action Plan

Cape Town — The organisation leading the strike in the country and calling for civilian rule, the Sudan Professionals Association, has published an agenda that will culminate in a big show of civil disobedience on July 14.

On Monday night (July 1), they held demonstrations in the neighborhoods of Khartoum. They also visited the wounded in hospitals and offer condolences to the families of those killed during the weekend's protests.

The association, via their verified Twitter account, says protest vigils for professionals and employees in public and private companies will be held on July 4, while campaigns encouraging neighborhoods to join the strike and civil disobedience continue. The organizers are planning processions in the national capital, and will address mosques and squares after Friday prayers followed by action in neighborhoods, clubs and schools.

Marches in Khartoum, Bahri, Omdurman and other provinces on Sunday July 7, moving to the countryside and villages, and night demonstrations on July 8, continuing to July 13.

These actions will culminate in the national strike on July 14, which will begin with a parade from all regions of Sudan to the national capital, supported by Sudanese communities abroad.