Ethiopia: What's Behind Addis Ababa's Plan to Ban Motorcycles

Johannesburg — The government will ban the use of all motorcycles in the capital of Addis Ababa as of July 7, 2019.

The move is aimed at curbing muggings and robberies, according to local authorities.

The city administration conducted a study and found out that many crimes have been committed by individuals using motorcycles and most of these motorcycles are not registered in Addis Ababa City, according to Deputy Mayor Takele Umma.

Addis Ababa, a city of about five million people, is generally considered safe for residents and foreigners, but a growing number of violent crimes involving suspects on motorbikes or in cars has caused alarm, according to Addis Fortune.

Takele says the Addis Ababa municipal administration will also impose a ban on trips by most freight vehicles during the day to alleviate traffic congestion.

The ban will however not affect those conducting licensed businesses with motorcycles, motorcycles used by diplomatic missions and those working in postal service and government institutions.

The movement of motorcycles has been increased in Addis Ababa in the past few years. While some have been using motorcycles as a mode of transportation services without being registered as a business, some have also been using them for grabbing items from the inhabitants of the city, according to New Business Ethiopia.

The sudden nature of the decision has given rise to public resentment and confusion, writes Kaleab Girma for Addis Fortune.

Customs reports reportedly show that most of the motorcycles have been smuggled from Kenya along border towns without being taxed or registered in the transport authority database legally.