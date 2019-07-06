6 July 2019

allAfrica.com

South Africa/Egypt: Bafana Bafana Stuns AFCON Hosts Egypt

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: CAF TV/You Tube
The opening of the match between Angola and Mali, July 2, 2019.

Cape Town — After a series of terrible performances, no one was expecting Bafana Bafana to advance in the African Cup of Nations.

But tonight, the South African team beat the team who have the title seven times, and includes soccer star Mo Salah. Egypt completed their group with five goals scores and none conceded. On Saturday night, Bafana's Thembinkosi Lorch scored in the 85th minutes to give South Africa a stunning 1-0 victory over the hosts in Cairo.

The boys, coached by Stuart Baxter, now face Nigeria - old rivals - in the quarterfinals on July 10.

More on This

Nigeria Dethrone Cameroon At Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria advanced to the last eight at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday after a thrilling 3-2 victory over the… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.