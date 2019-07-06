South Africa/Egypt: Bafana Bafana Stuns AFCON Hosts Egypt

Photo: CAF TV/You Tube

Cape Town — After a series of terrible performances, no one was expecting Bafana Bafana to advance in the African Cup of Nations.

But tonight, the South African team beat the team who have the title seven times, and includes soccer star Mo Salah. Egypt completed their group with five goals scores and none conceded. On Saturday night, Bafana's Thembinkosi Lorch scored in the 85th minutes to give South Africa a stunning 1-0 victory over the hosts in Cairo.

The boys, coached by Stuart Baxter, now face Nigeria - old rivals - in the quarterfinals on July 10.