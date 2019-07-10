South Africa: Veteran Stage and Screen Star Nomhle Nkonyeni Dies

Photo: Government of South Africa

The late Nomhle Nkonyeni has graced national and international stages and her mastery of her craft has moved many audiences locally and around the world.

Cape Town — Veteran stage and screen actress Nomhle Nkonyeni has died at the age of 77.

Nkonyeni’s most recent role was Lulama Langa in Scandal!, an etv soapie.

The South African government shared their condolences to the family of actress Nomhle Nkonyeni.

"She will be remembered for her excellent contribution to the performing arts. Earlier this year, she was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver. Ugqatso ulifezile!" their statement said.

Earlier this year Nkonyeni was awarded the prestigious honour by President Cyril Ramaphosa for excellence in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism or sport.

Messages of tribute have poured in:

Christo‏ @ChristoThurston

One of South Africa's finest diamonds has been invited to act in heaven's greatest stage production. Mam Nomhle, you have left a lasting legacy in both South Africa and internationally #RIPNomhleNkonyeni

Dr. Sanele B. Gumede💎‏ @SaneleBGumede_

A South Africans we need to learn to appreciate our legends and icons whilst they are still alive. We should not wait for such a moment as this one to do so. #RIPNomhleNkonyeni

Thembisa Mdoda‏ @tembisa

There has never been a more colourful, honest ( on stage and off) human being💔. Avele athi ‘Rhaaaaaaaa mntanandini umilile’. We have lost a legend. A real one. Hamba ngoxolo Mama❤️😘 !!! #RIPNomhleNkonyeni

SABC1 @Official_SABC1

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of the legendary actress Nomhle Nkonyeni may her soul rest in eternal peace.

#RIPNomhleNkonyeni