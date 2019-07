Photo: CAF TV/You Tube

Madagascar play Tunisia at the African Cup of Nation, July 11, 2019.

Algeria claimed a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Ivory Coast to secure a spot in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals, Soccer Laduma reports.

Kickoff.com reports that the game went to extra time, but with the score-line 1-1, the match had to go to a penalty shoot-out.

Algeria will now face Nigeria in the semi-finals.