Tanzania: 'Set Your Ovaries Free', Magufuli Tells Tanzania Women

Tanzania President John Magufuli has urged the country's women to "set your ovaries free" and have many more children so the economy can grow, Reuters reports.

Magufuli cited China, Nigeria and India's economy as examples of countries that have over the years gained from having huge population.

"I know that those who like to block ovaries will complain about my remarks. Set your ovaries free, let them block theirs," the 59 year old president, with only 2 children reportedly told a gathering in his home town of Chato.

Tanzania is the second largest economy in the East African Community and the tenth largest in Africa. The country is largely dependent on agriculture for employment.

Some social media users were not happy with the president's comments, with some saying it is simply bad economics for him to urge Tanzanians to have more babies.

@AmenDeneke "Stop telling women what to do with their bodies!" #Magufuli

@OneVoiceEA "When patriarchy never give up try to control women's bodies" #Tanzania #Magufuli