Nigeria: Chris Brown, Davido's New Song Blow My Mind

Photo: Davido/Instagram

Davido, Chris Brown collaborate on new song.

Cape Town — U.S. singer Chris Brown has announced on his Instagram page that he will dropping a new song, Blow My Mind, featuring Nigerian musician Davido.

The single will be a first collaboration between the two artists.

Davido is considered one of Africa's biggest music stars and it doesn't come as a shock that international singers want to collaborate with him.

The award-winning singer has carved out a great spot for himself on U.S. radio and in clubs around the world. His hit song Fall has been taking over U.S. radio stations. The song has over 135 million views and it became the first Nigerian music video to hit 100 million views on YouTube. Rolling Stone described the smash hit as one of the biggest to ever come out of Africa. In the past he has collaborated with U.S. musicians Quavo and Meek Mill.

This isn't the first time that controversial singer Chris Brown has collaborated with a Nigerian. Brown had previously worked with Afrobeats star Wizkid in 2016, when he highlighted Wizkid as a special guest in his European tour. Wizkid and Chris Brown also collaborated on African Bad Gyal, which of course was a hit.