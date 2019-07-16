16 July 2019

Congo-Kinshasa: Goma Ebola Patient Dies

Photo: Gaitano Pessa/Daily Nation
Travelers are screened for the Ebola.

Cape Town — Officials in the DR Congo have confirmed that a pastor diagnosed with Ebola in Goma has died, appealing for calm as the epidemic reaches the city with a population of one million people, according to France24.

"Unfortunately, I can confirm that the patient died," North Kivu Goveror Carly Nzanzu Kasivita, said today.

Goma borders the Rwandan town of Gisenyi. The World Health Organization (WHO) described the case as a "potential game-changer".

"Goma is a warning," the World Health Organization's emergencies chief, Mike Ryan, said in Geneva.

