22 July 2019

South Africa: ConCourt Orders Public Protector to Pay Costs After Bankorp Report 'Falsehoods'

Photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
Seats of the Constitutional Court (file photo).
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — The Constitutional Court has ruled that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane put forward a "number of falsehoods" in her investigation into the South African Reserve Bank's apartheid-era Bankorp bailout, Fin24 reports.  The case's origin stems from Mkhwebane's 2017 decision that the Special Investigation Unit must recoup R1.125-billion from Absa after the Reserve Bank in the apartheid years gave an illegal "lifeboat" to the bank's predecessor, Bankorp, writes Daily Maverick.

Justice Sisi Khampepe, who delivered the majority judgment, said: "This court holds that the Public Protector's entire model of investigation was flawed and that she was not honest about her engagements during the investigation. She failed to engage with parties directly affected by her new remedial action before she published her final report."

Mkhwebane was ordered to personally repay 15% of the SA Reserve Bank's legal costs, an estimated R900,000 (U.S.$64, 653), according to The Sowetan.

Mkhwebane's applications for leave to appeal the ruling in the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal were refused.

