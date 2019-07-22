South Africa: DJ Fresh is Back!

Photo: 947 Highveld Stereo

DJ Fresh joins 947 Highveld Stereo.

Cape Town — You can never keep the Big Dawg down for long.

The popular radio personality DJ Fresh has announced that he will be joining the 94.7 Highveld Stereo family. The Big Dawg took to Twitter, and posted a clip of himself calling the station for a job. He could be heard saying, "Hey chommie, it's DJ Fresh, Thato, the Big Dawg. So I need a radio gig, I've got five kids to feed and a plot to pay off."

Creative right!?

This comes after his contract with Metro FM was terminated. DJ Fresh was in hot water after he used foul language on air on his popular breakfast show, resulting in him being temporarily suspended and later on fired.

Thato Sikwane, best known as DJ Fresh, will host the afternoon drive show, Fresh on 94.7, starting from August 1. He will co-host with Mantsoe Tsatsi on weekdays from 3pm until 7pm.

Rumours had been circulating that he will join Kaya FM, but now the guessing game and speculation is over.