South Africa: Naspers CEO Earns U.S.$12.8 Million In A Year (And More)

Photo: News24 Video/YouTube

Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk

Cape Town — Naspers Group CEO Bob van Dijk received almost R1.9-billion in salary, incentives, and vested share options and shares appreciation rights in the year to March 2019, reports TechCentral, citing a regulatory filing by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed giant company.

Business Report quotes the company's annual report as saying that Van Dijk earned $12.8million (R177,93 million) in total remuneration.

In addition, says TechCentral, more than 290 000 Naspers N share options became vested to Van Dijk with a release value of R955.4-million. About $56.1-million (R781.1-million at the time of writing) worth of share-appreciation rights (SARs) also vested, for a total of more than R1.7-billion.

Business Report quotes Van Dijk as saying that the company had achieved "a landmark in our transformation - listing and unbundling our Video Entertainment business and completing our evolution into a global consumer internet company."