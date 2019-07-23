Nigeria: Showmax is Branching Out, Launches Its Service in Nigeria

Photo: Showmax

Showmax launches in Nigeria.

Cape Town — It seems like Netflix will continue its fight for dominance with Showmax, as the latter launches in Nigeria.

The launch offers a wider range of popular Nigerian series that can be binged, and a partnership with Big Brother Naija featuring live streaming of the Sunday night evictions, as well as two new BBNaija shows that are exclusive to Showmax.

One of the new shows will be hosted by comedians, Basketmouth and Bovi, who will provide commentary on events in the house.

According to a statement issued by Showmax, Niclas Ekdahl, CEO of MultiChoice Group's Connected Video division, said:

"We're aiming for the sweet spot that other services may have missed. Taking a generic service and tacking on a few Nollywood movies won't cut it, so we're coming in with a strong mix of bang up-to-date Nigerian shows, international hits and favourites from across Africa, and now, as something completely new: on-demand and live Big Brother Naija content."

The service will costs N2 900/month, making it about 13% more expensive than Showmax in South Africa.

Nigerians can have a 14-day free trial and pay nothing.

To get Showmax, visit www.showmax.com.