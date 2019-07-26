Tunisia: Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Ennaceur Sworn in as Interim President

Photo: Dr Samir Abdelmoumen/Wikimedia Commons

Mohamed Ennaceur in the Tunisian parliament in 2015.

The Tunisian government has declared seven days of mourning following the death of its first democratically elected president, Al Jazeera reports.

In a ceremony hours after the death of the 92-year-old President Beji Caid Essebsi, the head of parliament Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in as interim president.

The Independent Electoral Commission announced on Thursday that Ennaceur, 85, will lead the country until presidential elections are held in mid-September.

The presidential vote has originally been scheduled for November 17.