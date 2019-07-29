South Africa: Mkhwebane Interdicted, Court Rules in Favour of Gordhan

The North Gauteng High Court has granted Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan an interdict, allowing him to avert the remedial action recommended by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Fin24 reports. Judge Sulet Potterill handed down the ruling.
Mkhwebane's report, which was released earlier in July, found that the establishment of the intelligence unit during Gordhan's tenure as South African Revenue Service commissioner was in violation of the country's legislation and called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take disciplinary action against Gordhan within 30 of the release of the report.
Gordhan argued that the remedial action recommended by Mkhwebane interfered with the exercise of statutory and constitutional powers and that it should be tested in a judicial review, writes City Press.
While handing down judgment, Judge Potterill described Mkhwebane's remedial action orders as "vague, contradictory and nonsensical", adding that Gordhan had established a prima facie case to have the interdict granted. The Economic Freedom Fighters announced that they will approach the Constitutional Court to appeal Gordhan's interdict.
EFF to Appeal Interdict Granted in Favour of Gordhan Against Public Protector
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.