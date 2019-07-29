Sudan: Five Protesters Shot Dead

Photo: Radio Dabanga
An armoured car supports troops (file photo).
29 July 2019
allAfrica.com
By Michael Tantoh

Five protesters in Sudan's North Kordofan state were shot dead at a rally on Monday, a doctors' committee linked to the protest says. According to BBC, at least two of the victims are reported to be high school students who were demonstrating on the streets of the state capital, El Obeid.

An official Sudanese investigation said that 87 people were killed when security forces broke up a protest in June.The probe found that RSF paramilitaries were involved in a deadly June raid along with some members of other security forces but protesters want an independent inquiry, saying the death toll was much higher than the stated 87.  The probe's death toll sparked fresh anger.

The administration of the University of El Nilein in Khartoum recently announced that the university will be closed indefinitely, bringing the number of universities that have been closed to six.

In a statement, the university administration justified the decision by pointing to the safety of students and employees, and the risk of damage to property.

Long-time president Omar al-Bashir was ousted on April 11, but protesters pressed on with the sit-in, demanding that the military council which replaced him cede power to civilians.

