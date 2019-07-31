South Africa: Caster Semenya to Miss World Championships After Swiss Court Ruling

Cape Town — South African athlete Caster Semenya will not be able to defend her 800m crown at the world championships in Doha later this year.
TimesLive reports that a Swiss judge has reversed a ruling that had temporarily suspended her ban.
The Swiss Federal Supreme Court had previously suspended International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) gender regulations that require Semenya - and all female athletes with hyperandrogenism - to take medication to lower their naturally occurring high levels of testosterone to compete in events from 400m to 1500m.
TimesLive quotes a statement issued on Semenya's behalf as saying: "Yesterday a single judge of the Swiss Federal Supreme Court reversed prior rulings that had temporarily suspended the IAAF regulations pending the outcome of Caster's appeal against the CAS award."
Semenya is appealing the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision to dismiss her challenge against the IAAF's gender eligibility regulations.
EWN is carrying an AFP article which quotes Dorothee Schramm, the lawyer leading Semenya's appeal, as saying that the judge had made a "procedural decision" that has no impact on the appeal itself. "We will continue to pursue Caster's appeal and fight for her fundamental human rights. A race is always decided at the finish line."
The world championships run from September 27 to October 6.
