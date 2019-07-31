Nigeria: Tamar Braxton Travels to Nigeria to Visit Lover's Family

Tamar Braxton catches the Nigerian vibe on her first Africa visit with boyfriend (screenshot).

Cape Town — You know it's real when he takes you home and introduces you to everyone...

It's no longer a secret that U.S. singer Tamar Braxton's love interest David Adefeso is from Nigeria. Adefeso has taken the singer to visit his motherland. And looking at the photos that Tamar is posting, she is having a ball!

The lovebirds started dating late last year.

The singer received a warm welcome, accompanied by lots of songs, and traditional dances. Nigerian style!

The Nigerian vibe is getting to her and she's surely embracing - with photos of her getting ready for a wedding rocking a gele - a traditional head tie - and she looked stunning. She's having the time of her life and soaking up every aspect of the culture!

The couple even visited the Royal Palace of Blessings and took part in a traditional ceremony, which left some fans having a lot of questions about the "blessings" and what it means for the couple.

During their stay, the lovebirds were spotted in several places in Lagos, including Nike Art Gallery owned by Nike Okundaye, where they were given a royal welcome.

Rumours of Tamar and David of being engaged have started circulating. This is because they were wearing stunning, traditional Nigerian wedding necklace and beads around her neck.

According to Essence, "Braxton and her ex-husband Vince Herbert are officially divorced, and she can officially (and legally) move on and live her best life."

This is Tamar's first trip to the continent and one she will surely never forget. She was accompanied by her son, Logan, and sister Towanda Braxton.

We think we hear wedding bells...