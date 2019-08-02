Cameroon: Separatist Leader Threatens Hunger Strike

Cape Town — Amnesty International says the government used excessive force against prisoners and want an independent and effectively investigation into the use of firearms and live ammunition reported during riot. Cameroon media outlets are reporting that Sissiku Julius Ayuktabe and others arrested in the crisis are threatening to go on hunger strike if the whereabout of one of the protest leaders Mancho BBC is not made public. He was arrested after the prison riot and social media was awash with stories that he has executed. The government how ever says he is alive and well bet are keeping his whereabouts secret.
Nearly 600 prisoners - mainly Anglophone political opponents and separatists - took over various wings of Kondengui prison in the Yaoundé recently to protest against their conditions. Human rights lawyer Agbor Nkongho explains that "Some of them have been in jail for two years, have not been taken to court, and believe that their process was not fair and they want the government to release them".
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.