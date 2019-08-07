Nigeria: Grab the Tissues - Patoranking Helps Make a Twitter User's Dream Come True

Patoranking surprises a Twitter user with an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai (screenshot).

Cape Town — The popular dancehall singer has made a fan wish to visit Dubai a reality.

It all started when Olayemi, with the account @endiepeach, tweeted, "I'll travel to Dubai next year. Speaking it into existence."

The singer responded with a tweet saying, "You don't have to wait till next year...if you have a valid passport let me know you can travel anytime...all expenses paid."

Just look at the power of social media!

Olayemi responded excitedly, saying she has a valid passport.

Then the congratulations for Olayemi started pouring in. The tweet now has more than 1,200 retweets and 5,200 likes, and it's not slowing down.

Many people responded to the thread, some of them trying to get their dreams and wishes fulfilled by the Nigerian star.

Patoranking recently dropped a 12-track sophomore album, Wilmer, which he dedicated to his daughter.