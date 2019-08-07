Zimbabwe: Olinda and Tytan Headed for Splitsville!

Cape Town — It seems as if their relationship is going south as Tytan and Olinda have called it quits on their brief marriage.

The news doesn't come as a shock, as there were strong indications that the pair were in a strained relationship. It all started last month when businesswoman and socialite Olinda Chapel claimed that her husband, Tytan, had cheated on her with her friend.

As expected Chapel went on live video to tell the world that there was trouble in paradise. She said she came to a realization that Tytan had cheated with her friend about a year ago, after falling out with the latter.

She added that she had granted Tytan a free pass as he is allowed to see other people.

However, Njabulo Nkomo, best known as Tytan Skhokho, in a statement has alleged that he was domestically abused by his wife. He has removed all photos of Olinda from his social media accounts.

TYTAN SKHOKHO WOULD LIKE TO MAKE AN OFFICIAL STATEMENT WITH REGARD TO THE BREAKDOWN OF HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH OLINDA CHAPEL.

"Our relationship had sadly ended due to a catalogue of events that took place in July 2019. I will be able to talk fully about the full details of the reason why our relationship has ended after the completion of police investigations and various legal proceedings. I am receiving support from a strong legal team and domestic abuse services. I would kindly ask that my family, friends and the public bear with me as I go through a very challenging and trying season in my life. Please keep Olinda, myself and Nandi in your prayers."

The couple married in the United Kingdom in March last year and have a child together.