South Africa: Yvonne Chaka Chaka Declined Barbie Doll Offer As It Looked Nothing Like Her

We already know that Yvonne Chaka Chaka is a no-nonsense woman.

The South African music icon - popularly known as the Princess of Africa - declined Barbie's offer to honour her with a doll, twice!

The doll was to be made as part of 60th Anniversary Barbie Shero campaign - an effort to inspire girls to be heroes. According to the campaign, Sheroes are given the Barbie brand's highest honour, a one-of-a-kind doll made in their likeness, in celebration of their roles in expanding the possibilities for girls everywhere.

The singer was one of the few African women approached to have a Barbie modelled in their likeness.

According to Sunday World, Yvonne Chaka Chaka said that she was approached by the company and loved the idea, but was not happy with the final product as the doll looked nothing like her.

Apparently, the songstress told the company to give it another shot, but even their second attempt failed to get her approval.

"They showed me the doll and I told them I'm not up for it if the said dolls will look nothing like me. This is simply because I was promised something that will look exactly like me. I respect myself that much," reports Sunday World. According to the report, the doll looked slimmer and did not have her facial features.

So after she sent them packing twice, they found another woman who is also an inspiration - fellow South African singer Lira. The popular singer became the first African to have a Barbie doll made in her honour. And it seems like the company, got it right as the doll is a splitting image of Lira. Lira couldn't contain her excitement and shared the amazing news with her fans.