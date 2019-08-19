Sudan: Opposition Names Five People as Members of Sovereign Council

Photo: E. Sarai/VOA
Thousands of people gathered in Friendship Yards on Saturday evening to celebrate the agreement with music.
19 August 2019
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Sudan’s opposition coalition has named five people as civilian members of the country’s Sovereign Council, Reuters reports.

The Council is to be sworn in on Monday (August 19), a source within the coalition told Reuters.

A power-sharing agreement, which was signed on Saturday, paves the way for a transitional government and eventual elections. The sovereign council will be the highest authority in the country.

The opposition coalition is allowed to choose five members of the council and the military another five, with the two sides jointly choosing a civilian as an eleventh member, Reuters says.

The Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) chose Aisha Mousa, Siddig Tower, Mohamed Elfaki Suleiman, Hassan Sheikh Idris and Taha Othman Ishaq, the coalition source said.

On Saturday a spokesperson for the Transitional Military Council (TMC) said that TMC head Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, his deputy General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and Lieutenant General Yasser Al-Atta would serve as three of the five military members. It has yet to announce the other two chosen members.

The FFC has nominated economist Abdalla Hamdok as prime minister.

