Cameroon: Ambazonia President Gets Life Sentence

The president of the self declared federal state of Ambazonia, Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.The verdict was handed down on August 20 at the military court of Yaoundé in Cameroon, according to reports.
He was sentenced together with nine other separatist leaders. Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe is accused of "secession and hostility against the fatherland", a charge that carries a death penalty. In addition to the life sentence, he is also ordered to pay 250 billion francs CFA as compensation to the state.
Sisiku is considered the leader of Southern Cameroon movement who are advocating for the separation of the English speaking Southern Cameroon from the French speaking Eastern region. Peaceful protests advocating for more rights in Southern Cameroon in 2007 was violently repressed by the government and the situation has degenerated to an armed conflict that has seen thousands displaced both internally and in neighboring Nigeria. International organizations also put the number of people killed at three thousand.
A Nigerian court had condemned as "illegal and unconstitutional" the arrest and deportation of separatists leaders and 49 other who had applied for asylum in Nigeria.
Military Detains Pidgin News Anchor Samuel Wazizi
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.