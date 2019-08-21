Nigeria: Jackie Aina Got Engaged and Her Ring is So Gorgeous!

Cape Town — We can't get over how big the ring is.

The couple were vacationing in Greece when her long-time boyfriend Denis Asamoah popped the question.

Asamoah spared no expense for the special moment and documented some of the highlights on his Instagram with photos taken by Emilynn Rose.

The popular YouTube vlogger and makeup guru couldn't hide the excitement as she shared a photo with a caption, "The day I said yes" wearing her stunning diamond engagement ring.

The proposal came as a surprise to Aina as they were in Greece just to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

The pair both posted photos of the occasion on social media and also shares a video on how it went down.

After rumours of secret weddings and down-low engagements, the two have finally put an end to all that speculation.

Jackie Aina has a following of three million fans on YouTube and over one million followers on Instagram. They also have a YouTube channel, Denis and Jackie, where their share the vacations and relationship goals. She is known for her unapologetic opinions when it comes to the makeup industry.

Her mother is American while her father is Nigerian.

We can't wait for the big day and if she sticks to her Naija roots her wedding will be epic!

Congrats Jackie and Denis.