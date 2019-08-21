Nigeria: Jackie Aina Got Engaged and Her Ring is So Gorgeous!

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube
Jackie Aina and Denis engaged.
21 August 2019
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — We can't get over how big the ring is.

The couple were vacationing in Greece when her long-time boyfriend Denis Asamoah popped the question.

Asamoah spared no expense for the special moment and documented some of the highlights on his Instagram with photos taken by Emilynn Rose.

The popular YouTube vlogger and makeup guru couldn't hide the excitement as she shared a photo with a caption, "The day I said yes" wearing her stunning diamond engagement ring.

The proposal came as a surprise to Aina as they were in Greece just to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

The pair both posted photos of the occasion on social media and also shares a video on how it went down.

After rumours of secret weddings and down-low engagements, the two have finally put an end to all that speculation.

Jackie Aina has a following of three million fans on YouTube and over one million followers on Instagram. They also have a YouTube channel,  Denis and Jackie, where  their share the vacations and relationship goals. She is known for her unapologetic opinions when it comes to the makeup industry.

Her mother is American while her father is Nigerian.

We can't wait for the big day and if she sticks to her Naija roots her wedding will be epic!

Congrats Jackie and Denis.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.