Ghana: Former Black Stars Striker Junior Agogo Dies

Photo: Kumordzi/Wikimedia
The late Junior Agogo.
22 August 2019
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Cape Town — Former Ghanian footballer Junior Agogo has died in a London hospital, Kickgh.com reports.

The 40-year-old, most remembered for his sensational displays at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations in which the Black Stars reached the semi-finals of the competition, had been debilitated since suffering a stroke in 2015.

He revealed shortly after the incident that he was unable to read or write, which left him "lacking confidence" and socially isolated due to his slurred speech.

Agogo, who spent most of his professional career in England, played for fifteen different clubs over fifteen years, before retiring from professional football in 2012.

He also played in the U.S., Egypt, Cyprus and Scotland and the longest at Bristol Rovers from 2003 to 2006, before moving to Nottingham Forest.

His three goals in the final stages of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations helped Ghana to a third-place finish, adding to the three club honours he earned during his career.

Agogo scored a total of 143 goals during his professional football career, opened his own small group and personal fitness training business after retiring.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
External Relations
Soccer
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
