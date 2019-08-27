Cape Verde: Google Doodle Pays Tribute to Cape Verdean Singer 'Barefoot Diva'

Photo: Google
Google pays tribute to Cesária Évora on her 78th birthday.
27 August 2019
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — Internet giant, Google, is celebrating what would have been the 78th birthday of Cape Verdean vocalist and recording artist, Cesária Évora.

The doodle can be seen on Google's homepage.

But who is Cesária Évora?

The singer began her career in the 1960s, where she first performed on Portuguese cruise ships and on local radio, but her career struggled to take off.

She was nicknamed - Barefoot Diva - as she often performed without shoes.

In 1985, producer José da Silva spotted her performing in Portugal and urged her to record her music in France, that is when her career really took off.

Evora sang in Morna - a musical style that is often sung in Cape Verdean Creole. Her songs had melancholic, poetic undertones. She even earned the title of "Queen of the Morna".

She gained international recognition when she released her first album, La Diva Aux Pieds Nus in 1988.

Her 1995 self-titled album Cesária earned her a Grammy Award nomination.

She won the KORA All African Music Awards in three categories: "Best Artist of West Africa", "Best Album" and "Merit of the Jury" in 1997.

She won a Grammy Award for her album Voz d'amor in the World Music category.

Évora was an ambassador for the United Nations' World Food Programme, a humanitarian food-assistance initiative that delivers food in emergency situations and works to improve nutrition in communities around the world.

In 2009, she was made a knightess of the French Legion of Honour by the French French Minister of Culture and Communications Christine Albanel, the first Cape Verdean to became one.

Cape Verde's third busiest airport was named after her and a statue now stands at the terminal.

She died aged 70, on December 17, 2011, from respiratory failure and hypertension.

What is your favorite Cesária Evora song?

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Don't Miss
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.