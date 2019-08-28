South Africa: Kwaito Star Arthur Mafokate Acquitted of Assault Charges

28 August 2019
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — The messy case that has dragged for more than two years has finally come to an end.

The veteran kwaito singer has been not found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend Busisiwe "Cici" Thwala.

Mafokate was facing assault charges with intent to cause grievous bodily harm linked to an incident that took place in June 2017 that allegedly caused Cici to undergo a pelvic replacement operation.

The incident happened at his Midrand home.

Cici claimed that Mafokate had dragged her on the street. She had to be admitted to a hospital and had to undergo hip surgery following the alleged altercation. Mafokate pleaded not guilty to the charge and laid a counter-assault charge against Cici. But she was found not guilty.

And since then they have been in and out of court.

Mafokate's lawyers have released a statement saying:

We confirm that we were acting on behalf of Mr Athur Mafokate (our client) in the Assault matter which was preferred against him by his ex-girlfriend Ms Busisiwe 'Cici' Twala in 2017 after a dispute at his house.

Our client has maintained his innocence throughout the entire ordeal, including proctated court case.

Yesterday, the Midrand Magistrate Court acquitted Mr Arthur Mafokate of the above mentioned matter of Assault.

