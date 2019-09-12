South Africa: Tributes Pour In for Former Idols Runner-Up Thami Shobede

Photo: Idols SA
Thami Shobede dies.
12 September 2019
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — Idols South Africa season 12 runner-up Thami Shobede, known to his fans as Thami, has died.

Shobede died at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria, his record label Gallo Records confirmed.

General manager, Robert Cowling, has said that "Gallo Records Company is extremely saddened and shocked to learn of the sudden passing of one of our artists Simphiwe Thamsanqa Shobede, fondly known as Thami."

According to the Sowetan, Shobede was admitted to hospital after collapsing when performing on stage at the weekend.

His rise to fame began in 2016 when he was participated in the South African Idols competition where he emerged the runner up to Noma Khumalo and went on to work on his solo music career.

His songs, Sthandwa which he dedicated to his fans for their support - Angsajoli and Night and Day were a hit.

His album Never Lost also featured at number one on iTunes.

Many fans have shared their condolences on social media.

@RendiPhanuels - It was a beautiful day until i learn about Thami's passing. I'm in shock, can someone please say it's a lie 💔😥#RIPThamiShobede

@TbixSa - We continue to lose young and bright minds. Rest in Power Thami and Gontlafetse.... A shock to all us ☹️

@Boity_mbhele - Death be not proud 😭😪😪  Thami bathong

@lorakhumz - RIP Thami Shobede, what a talent we have lost 💔💔

@nkomba_a - Tenacity, vibrance and humility.... Rest in peace Thami #RipThami

More on This
Who Will be the Next Idol South Africa Winner?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
South Africa
Entertainment
Music
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.