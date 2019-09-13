Nigeria: It's Official - Davido and Chioma Are Engaged!

Davido dedicates new single, Assurance, to girlfriend.

Cape Town — Davido is ready to walk Chioma down the aisle.

The afro-pop singer Davido took to social media to share the big news alongside a photo of the ring on Chioma's finger.

"She said YES!!!! Big Rock 💎 #ASSURANCE2020

Chioma couldn't contain her excitement and responded with a caption; "I love you @davidoofficial (You didn't even let me wax yet 😭🤣)"

Who would have said no to that rock?

The proposal comes a week after the couple had their an introduction ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.

Congratulations to Davido and Chioma on their engagement!