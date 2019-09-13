Nigeria: Have You Listened to Wizkid's New Single Yet?

Check out Wizkid in his new single, Ghetto Love.

Cape Town — The popular afrobeat singer Wizkid is at it again with another hit single titled Ghetto Love.

The dancehall-infused new song was produced by Killertunes and Kel P.

It is Wizkid's first official single for 2019.

Visuals for the music video were shot in Lagos.

This is another feel good music from one of Africa's biggest artists with his style of afrobeat and catchy lyrics.

The song comes from his highly anticipated fourth studio album - Made in Lagos - a tribute to his Lagos roots.

The album may feature artists such as Burna Boy, Teni the Entertainer, Damian Marley and Chinko Ekun.

The Starboy star recently made an entry on the Billboard charts for his collaboration with Beyonce on her Lion King album.

Check out the new hit song here.