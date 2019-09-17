African In Top Spot At UN Gathering of World Leaders

RESOURCE: Meet the New President of UN General Assembly, Tijjani Mohammad-Bande
17 September 2019
allAfrica.com

A veteran African diplomat is taking center stage this week at the United Nations as the 74th session of the General Assembly (UNGA) gets underway.

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, a former university head and Nigeria's UN ambassador, began a one-year tenure as UNGA president on Monday. He was elected in June to the  position that rotates among the regional groupings of the 193 UN member states.

The first and only previous Nigerian to hold the post is Joseph Nanven Garba, a general and diplomat who became UNGA president thirty years ago. Since then, there have been five others from Africa - Amara Essy (Cote d'Ivoire), Theo-Ben Gurirab (Namibia), Jean Ping (Gabon), Ali Treki (Libya) and Sam Kutesa (Uganda).

The new General Assembly session opens today (September 17), but the real action will take place next week, when heads-of-state take turns delivering speeches - most of which usually attract little notice. By tradition, the first leader to speak during the General Debate is Brazil, followed by the United States. For the past two years, President Trump arrived late and another leader (Guinea in 2017 and Ecuador in 2018) took his spot.

The attention-grabbing, issue-focused sessions this year include the Climate Action Summit and a  high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage - both on September 23. On September 24, the UNGA President will convene the two-day Sustainable Development Goals summit to promote progress towards eradicating poverty and disease across the globe. This is followed on September 26 by the High-level Dialogue on Financing for Development.

Before being chosen by President Muhammadu Buhari as UN ambassador, Muhammad-Bande directed Nigeria's National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) (2010 to 2016) and the African Training and Research Centre in Administration for Development (CAFRAD) in Morocco (200 0-2004) and was vice-chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University in Sokoto, Nigeria (2004-2009). He is a graduate of  Ahmadu Bello University in Nigeria and earned and MA from Boston University and a Ph.D from the University of Toronto.

In an interview with UN News, the UNGA President listed his three priority issues for the session as poverty eradication, quality education, and inclusion.

More on This
As Leaders Gather, Nigerian Assumes Top UN General Assemby Post
UN General Assembly Elects Nigerian as President
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Africa
West Africa
Nigeria
Governance
External Relations
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.