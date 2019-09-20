Nigeria: British-Nigerian Rapper Wins UK's 2019 Mercury Prize

Cape Town — British-Nigerian rapper David Omoregie, popularly known as Dave, has won the 2019 Mercury Prize for his album Psychodrama.

The rapper was joined on stage by his mum as he collected the award.

He went on to dedicate the award to his brother Christopher "who inspired the album". His brother is serving a life sentence for murder.

According to BBC, Psychodrama was inspired by the therapy Christopher is receiving in prison, in which offenders role-play events from their past to help with rehabilitation; and finds the 21-year-old casting an eye over his own life to see what lessons he can learn.

The prestigious Mercury Prize, first established in 1992, is awarded annually for the best album in the UK by a British or Irish act and carries a £25,000 prize.