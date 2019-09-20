Nigeria: British-Nigerian Rapper Wins UK's 2019 Mercury Prize

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube
Dave in his video, Black.
20 September 2019
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — British-Nigerian rapper David Omoregie, popularly known as Dave, has won the 2019 Mercury Prize for his album Psychodrama.

The rapper was joined on stage by his mum as he collected the award.

He went on to dedicate the award to his brother Christopher "who inspired the album". His brother is serving a life sentence for murder.

According to BBC, Psychodrama was inspired by the therapy Christopher is receiving in prison, in which offenders role-play events from their past to help with rehabilitation; and finds the 21-year-old casting an eye over his own life to see what lessons he can learn.

The prestigious Mercury Prize, first established in 1992, is awarded annually for the best album in the UK by a British or Irish act and carries a £25,000 prize.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
External Relations
Music
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'No Mercy' for Suspects in Liberia's Missing Millions Case
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.