South Africa: Femicide - Stabbing, Death of Student Sparks Outrage

Cape Town — Sinethemba Ndlovu, a student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has died in hospital after she was stabbed by a man who allegedly "forced himself on her" while she worked at an event in Msinga, according to The Citizen.

Major Thulani Zwane, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, confirmed Ndlovu's passing saying: "It is alleged on September 22 at 02:00am, at Sidakeni in Msinga, a 22-year-old woman was stabbed by an unknown suspect. She sustained two stab wounds below the left armpit and stomach. She was taken to hospital for medical attention and she died yesterday morning."

Ndlovu's death was amplified on Twitter with the #RIPSne hashtag and comes at a time when gender-based violence in the country has garnered nationwide attention and outrage. International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor is set to address the issue at the United Nations General Assembly this week.