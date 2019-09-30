Senegal: President Pardons Political Rival

Senegalese President Macky Sall has pardoned political rival Khalifa Sall, who was jailed in 2018 on corruption charges, Reuters reports.

Khalifa Sall, who is no relation to the president and was mayor of Dakar, was arrested in March 2017 on suspicion of embezzling U.S.$3 million in public funds. He was sentenced to five years in jail.

He was pardoned with two others, according to a statement from the Presidency on Sunday.

The BBC quotes Khalifa Sall's lawyer Ousseynou Fall as saying that the fight is not over. "We want an amnesty," he said.