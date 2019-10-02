Sierra Leone: Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island

Photo: Government of Sierra Leone
Idris Elba signs development deal in Sierra Leone.
2 October 2019
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — The British award-winning actor and musician has committed to developing Sherbro Island into a world-class city as part of his drive to give back to Sierra Leone.

For some who didn't know, Idris Elba is of Sierra Leone and Ghanaian roots. His father is Sierra Leonean his and mother Ghanaian.

The Sierra Leone government and Sherbro Alliance Partners - a company Elba co-owns with Siaka Stevens - has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a strategic public-private partnership aimed at developing Sherbro Island as a city and an economic powerhouse. The island is located on the southern coast of Sierra Leone, and has tremendous tourism and fishing potential.

According to a press release, "Sherbro Island City will serve as an engine of economic growth for Sierra Leone and the surrounding West Africa region. Operated under an investment and legal regime designed to attract and protect long-term investment, Sherbro Island City will develop a diversified services and manufacturing economy that creates job opportunities for Sierra Leoneans and attracts new capabilities to the region.  The project will integrate efficient infrastructure with transparent and effective governance, supported by the intelligent application of smart technology.

Leveraging the natural beauty, Sherbro Island City's economy is expected to be initially driven by tourism, with projects developed and constructed with respect for the island's biodiversity. Early pilot projects for agricultural products and services and aquaculture farms are also under consideration," says today's announcement."

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.