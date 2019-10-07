Tunisia: Exit Poll Shows Conservative Ennahdha Party In The Lead In Parliamentary Vote

Photo: Al Jazeera English/YouTube
A voting station in Tunisia on October 6, 2019.
7 October 2019
allAfrica.com

The conservative Ennahdha party has come first in Tunisia's parliamentary election, Al Jazeera reports.

Quoting an exit poll broadcast by state TV, the news network reports that Rached Ghannouchi's moderate Islamist party would secure 17.5 percent of Sunday's vote, or 40 seats in the 217-strong parliament.

The poll by Sigma Conseil showed the Ennahdha party was followed closely by Qalb Tounes, a relatively new party founded by jailed media mogul Nabil Karoui, at 15.6 percent or 33 seats.

Earlier, Karoui, one of the two candidates to advance to Tunisia's presidential runoff vote which will be held next week - claimed in a statement that his party had come first.

Voter turnout was expected to have been low - recorded at 23.49 percent at 2pm, six hours after the opening of the polls.

Preliminary results will be announced on October 10 and official results on November 17.

More on This
Exit Poll Shows Conservative Party In Lead In Tunisian Election
Tunisian Presidential Poll Goes to Runoff Between 2 Candidates
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.