Kenya: The Great Kipchoge Bust Sub-Two Hour Marathon Barrier to Write History

Eliud Kipchoge (in white singlet) runs flanked by pacesetters during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge at Prater Park in Vienna, Austria on October 12, 2019.

Nairobi — The greatest of all-time marathoner Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge proved to the world that no human being is limited after bursting the Two Hour barrier in marathon by clocking 1:59:40.2 at the INEOS Challenge in Vienna, Austria on Saturday to become the first man ever to achieve the fete.

The World Record holder and Olympic Champion, 34, covered the 26.2 miles (42.2km) in one hour 59 minutes 40 seconds in the Ineos 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria on Saturday.

It will not be recognised as the official marathon world record because it was not in open competition and he used a team of rotating pacemakers.

"I am feeling good to have written history, it has taken 65 years for a human being to make history in sports I am the happies man to run under two hours to inspire the world to tell people that no human is limited," smiling Eliud Kipchoge said after the race.

He added; "When I woke up at 4:50am for the race set for 8:15am, it was my hardest time, the first kilometer is usually hard it needs perseverance. The 41 pacemakers are among the best athletes in the world and I thank them for accepting to do the job we have made history together."

"It means a lot to Kenya, I wanted to run under 2 hours in order to tell Kenyans that everybody can step out f his toe and think positively, do what is required by a human being and all can earn a good life and together we can make this world a running world and peaceful one."

The Olympic champion missed out by 25 seconds in a previous attempt in 2017.

Knowing he was about to make history on the home straight, the pacemakers dropped back to let Kipchoge sprint over the line alone, roared on by a large crowd in the Austrian capital.

The four-time London Marathon winner embraced his wife Grace, grabbed the Kenyan flag and was mobbed by his pacemakers, including many of the world's best middle and long-distance runners.