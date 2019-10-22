Africa: 3 African Countries Rated Top Destinations by Lonely Planet

Cape Town — Lonely Planet has rated eSwatini, Liberia and Morocco among "the best of the best" in its list of top 10 countries to visit in 2020. The travel guide company based its selection on topicality, unique experiences and 'wow' factor. Sustainable travel was also considered to encourage travellers to make positive impacts in their journeys.

eSwatini

Rated as the top African destination on its list, Lonely Planet lauded the recently renamed country's varied landscapes within its parks and reserves. Its new international airport and road infrastructure are also aimed at increasing visitor numbers. To read the latest allAfrica coverage on eSwatini, click here .

Liberia

Liberia entered the list at number 8. Sapo National Park, the second-largest area of primary rainforest in West Africa, was highlighted as a key reason to visit Liberia. Its picturesque beaches were also mentioned in relation to low-key resorts such as Robertsport. For more allAfrica coverage on Liberia, click here.

Morocco

Making it at 9th place, Morocco's improved infrastructure and Africa's first high-speed train were welcomed by Lonely Planet for the improved ease with which visitors can navigate the north African country. "Sustainable-yet-stylish lodging" and restaurants were also noted as well as their coastal wellness retreats that offer yoga and surfing. Click here to read more coverage of Morocco on allAfrica.

Full list

Lonely Planet's full list read as follows:

1. Bhutan

2. England

3. North Macedonia

4. Aruba

5. eSwatini

6. Costa Rica

7. The Ntherlands

8. Liberia

9. Morocco

10. Uruguay