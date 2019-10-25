South Africa: Condolences Pour in for Former Isibaya Actor Andile Gumbi

25 October 2019
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — The popular stage and screen actor has died after suffering a heart attack while working on a theatre production in Israel.

Gumbi had been in the ICU and was reported to be in a coma.

He was 36 years old.

He was best known for his role in Isibaya as well as playing the adult Simba in Disney's long-running musical The Lion King.

Gumbi was a cast member on the Daniel the Musical where he played the lead role of King Nebuchadnezzar.

Mzansi Magic has sent out a statement confirming Gumbi's death.

"As Mzansi Magic, we are saddened by the passing of our former Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi. Andile was a very talented (actor) with lots still to offer to the entertainment industry. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed."

Fans have been sharing their tributes and condolences:

@UlrichJvV - Sad to learn of the passing of Andile Gumbi. Such a brilliant young star. A heart attack can be so silent and so unexpected. My sincere condolences to his loved ones. #RIPAndileGumbi

@TshegofatsoMph9 -  We live on borrowed time. #RIPAndileGumbi

@PhilMphela - RIP: Stage and screen actor Andile Gumbi has died The Isibaya star has been in a coma for the last few days after suffering a heart attack while working on a theatre production in Israel He was 36 years old. #RIPAndileGumbi

@_Boitshepo_ - Life can be so tactless in its reminders that tomorrow is not guaranteed. Rest easy, Mufasa #RIPAndileGumbi

@Queen_Molebatsi - In disbelief and lost for words! What a talent!!! Gone too soon, yho #RIPAndileGumbi

