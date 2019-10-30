South Africa: Refugees' Protest Outside UNCHR Offices in Cape Town Turns Violent

RESOURCE: Police Arrest, Forcefully Remove Protesters Outside UN Refugee Agency's Offices
30 October 2019
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — Refugees who staged a three-week-long sit-in outside the UN High Commission for Refugees' (UNHCR) offices in Cape Town over fears of xenophobia have been forcefully removed by police, eNCA reports. Law enforcement officers carried several people away and loaded them into armoured vehicles.

The clashes between the officers and the protesters come after the Cape Town Magistrate's Court granted a court order on October 18 following an application by the Waldorf Arcade building's landlord to evict the group.

Over 5000 asylum seekers and refugees camped outside the UNHCR offices requesting the agency to assist them in leaving the country as they felt unsafe. During August and September, a wave of xenophobic violence left 12 people dead when foreign-owned shops and properties in and around Johannesburg were looted and destroyed.

More on This
Police, Protesters Clash Outside UN Refugee Agency's Offices
Refugees Hopeful as UN Refugee Agency Sit-in Continues
Refugees Demand Relocation During Protest in South Africa
'We Are Not Xenophobic but Refugees Must Live in Refugee Camps'
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.