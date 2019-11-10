Mauritius: Incumbent PM Wins Five-Year Mandate in Mauritian Election

Photo: Pradeep.Ramgoolam/Wikimedia Commons
Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth (file photo).
10 November 2019
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Cape Town — The ruling Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) has won more than half of the seats in parliament, securing incumbent Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth a five-year term, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Jugnauth's coalition won four more seats in the final allocation to hold 42 of 70 parliamentary seats  following the November 7 polls , securing an outright majority needed to form government alone, a  victory that has reinforced the legitimacy of a leader who took over from his father without going through a vote.

In January 2017, he was chosen as the next Prime Minister by his father and leader of the coalition government, Anerood Jugnauth, following his resignation.

Sir Anerood was leader of the Alliance Lepep coalition and the longest-serving prime minister since Mauritius gained independence from Britain in 1968. Jugnauth, on the other hand, leads the Militant Socialist Movement party.

Some 723,660 voters, 76.845 of those eligible, turned out for the ballot, the report says. The turnout was 2% higher than the last election.

Opposition parties, argue that the Jugnauth family's rule has been marked by nepotism and corruption.

More on This
Mauritius Readies for Parliamentary Election
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Mauritius
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.