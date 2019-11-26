Southern Africa: South Africa's Pepkor Pulls Out Of Zimbabwe

Photo: Pepkor.co.za
Pepkor's website.
26 November 2019
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — South African retailer Pepkor Holdings has announced that it will exit Zimbabwe after an economic crisis in the country hurt its performance, Reuters reports.

The news agency quotes a Pepkor statement as saying: "The decision to exit Zimbabwe was based on the continued adverse macroeconomic conditions affecting trading and the weakening currency."

ZimLive.com reports that Pepkor operates retail shops under the Pep brand in South Africa. In Zimbabwe, the company was operating as Power Sales, after buying one of the country's most recognisable retail brands.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Company
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.