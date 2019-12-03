South Africa: EFF Occupies Farm of Traditional Healer's Alleged Killer

Photo: South African Police Service
South African Police Service officer's badge (file photo).
3 December 2019
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — The Economic Freedom Fighters party has "taken over" the farm of Fritz Joubert after he allegedly killed his friend and traditional healer Anele Hoyana during a "cleansing ceremony gone wrong", The Sowetan reports. Hoyana was reportedly mentoring Joubert to became a healer.

Joubert was reportedly fatally shot by police after attacking a policeman who was called to the farm. Footage of Joubert beating Hoyana to death with a rifle butt went viral on social media, sparking outrage. The EFF said the occupation was a show of force against racism, TimesLive reports.

A statement from the party's Buffalo City branch read: "On Monday afternoon, regional leadership headed by Thembinkosi Apleni decided to visit the home of the disgusting racist. We wanted to ensure his body and his soul would never find peace. The EFF will tackle any xenophobia and racism, even in death."

"We will stand outside the house and wait for the police to finish the job and enter it. If it is locked we will break in. If family members are still left, we will drive them out. We are taking over than house".

More on This
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.