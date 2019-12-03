South Africa: EFF Occupies Farm of Traditional Healer's Alleged Killer

Cape Town — The Economic Freedom Fighters party has "taken over" the farm of Fritz Joubert after he allegedly killed his friend and traditional healer Anele Hoyana during a "cleansing ceremony gone wrong", The Sowetan reports. Hoyana was reportedly mentoring Joubert to became a healer.

Joubert was reportedly fatally shot by police after attacking a policeman who was called to the farm. Footage of Joubert beating Hoyana to death with a rifle butt went viral on social media, sparking outrage. The EFF said the occupation was a show of force against racism, TimesLive reports.

A statement from the party's Buffalo City branch read: "On Monday afternoon, regional leadership headed by Thembinkosi Apleni decided to visit the home of the disgusting racist. We wanted to ensure his body and his soul would never find peace. The EFF will tackle any xenophobia and racism, even in death."

"We will stand outside the house and wait for the police to finish the job and enter it. If it is locked we will break in. If family members are still left, we will drive them out. We are taking over than house".