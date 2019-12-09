South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi is Miss Universe 2019!

Photo: ABS-CBN Entertainment/YouTube
South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi is crowned Miss Universe 2019.
9 December 2019
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe 2019.

According to the beauty pageant's website she won the title in Atlanta, Georgia.

Her biography page on the site says: "Zozibini Tunzi is a passionate activist and engaged in the fight against gender based violence. She has devoted her social media campaign to changing the narrative around gender stereotypes. She is a proud advocate for natural beauty and encourages women to love themselves the way they are."

Tunzi is from the town of the Tsolo in the Eastern Cape.

