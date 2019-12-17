South Sudan Leaders Agree on Unity Govt

17 December 2019
allAfrica.com
By Michael Tantoh

South Sudan's president Salva Kiir said he and former vice president Riek Machar have reached a deal on Tuesday to form a long-delayed unity government, reports Reuters.
The deal come barely days after the U.S. imposed visa restrictions on officials it deems are impeding the implementation of the peace process.

The U.S. according to a press release says it will affect individuals who have directly or indirectly impeded peace including: violating a ceasefire or cessation of hostilities agreement; violating the UN arms embargo; engaging in corruption that fuels the conflict; suppressing freedoms of expression, association, peaceful assembly, or other abuses or violations; or by failing to abide by signed peace agreements may be subject to visa restrictions.

The dateline for the formation of a 100 days transitional unity government was November 12 but had to be moved as the two leaders said there were outstanding issues to be ironed out.

