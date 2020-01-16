Africa: CAF Drops AFCON 2021 Bombshell

Cape Town — The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will start months earlier on January 9 after its dates were moved, hosts Cameroon have announced.

A statement published on the CAF's website said organisers had asked for the dates to be changed because of "the unfavourable weather conditions during the period initially scheduled".

The tournament had been scheduled to take place in June and July.

But following a meeting with representatives from the CAF, including the organisation's president Ahmad Ahmad, the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) tweeted: "It (2021 Africa Cup of Nations) will be played in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February, 2021. Date changed for weather reasons at Cameroon's request."

The qualification series for the tournament continues in August 2020.