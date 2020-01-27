Ugandan Activist Accuses Media of Racism After She Is Cropped Out of Picture With White Activists.

25 January 2020
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — A Ugandan young female climate activist has accused international media agency Associated Press (AP) of racism after she was cropped out a photo of activists taken at Davos, Switzerland.

The photo, where Vanessa Nakate stood with other prominent climate activists Greta Thunberg, Luisa Neubauer, Loukina Tille, and Isabelle Axelsson was distributed when she was cut out. They were attending the annual World Economic Forum.

In a video that has now gone viral, Nakate sobs and tells of how it was the "hardest thing" after she saw she had been scrapped out. The video posted at 5:57 PM on Friday evening has now been watched by more than 180,000 viewers.

On Twitter, she wrote that "You didn't just erase a photo. You erased a continent. But I am stronger than ever."

She added that it "hurts that it happened to me! I have spoken against it because it is wrong! But at least now I know that it won't happen to any other African climate activist! Now is the time to listen to the African voices!"

The story of the photo has been picked by many prominent news organisations, including the BBC, the Guardian, and Buzzfeed News.

The story became subject of debate online throughout the night bringing to the fore the subject of racism. Online, she received support from various people including the other activists she had taken the photo with.

The Associated Press replaced the cropped photo with the original one and said there was no "ill intent" in cropping out Nakate. The AP said the editing was done on composition grounds.

Venessa has been carrying out solo climate protests in Uganda usually carrying posters calling for action on climate crisis.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Independent (Kampala)

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Environment
Media
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.